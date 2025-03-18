Only 1 In 6 Japanese Own The World’s Second Most-Powerful Passport, But Why? Throughout the world, there’s an intense craze among people, especially the youth, for travel and exploring new places… But in Japan, its reverse. Despite having the second most powerful passport in the world, only one in six Japanese citizens actually own one. So why is that? Watch to find out!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.