Tue Mar 18 2025 15:59:38
Only 1 In 6 Japanese Own The World’s Second Most-Powerful Passport, But Why?

Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 03:50 PM IST Livemint

Only 1 In 6 Japanese Own The World’s Second Most-Powerful Passport, But Why? Throughout the world, there’s an intense craze among people, especially the youth, for travel and exploring new places… But in Japan, its reverse. Despite having the second most powerful passport in the world, only one in six Japanese citizens actually own one. So why is that? Watch to find out!

 
