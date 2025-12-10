'Only Capitalism Can Save Delhi'; This Desi Environmentalist Wants Pollution Fight To Be Privatised

Updated: 10 Dec 2025, 07:14 pm IST

Peepal Baba, who has planted more than 2.5 Crore trees across India and has been extremely vocal about Delhi's toxic air and pollution speaks to Abhinav Trivedi, Deputy Editor, LiveMint and exemplified how China & Australia have successfully done this. He suggests that India should deploy private sector companies to handle air pollution because they have the resources and expertise to handle the crisis.