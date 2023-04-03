‘OPEC+ decision to cut oil production favours Russia’; US fumes as oil prices soar

A major oil production cut announcement by OPEC+ c... moreA major oil production cut announcement by OPEC+ countries pushed the global oil prices up by 6% in morning trade. Riyadh along with other major oil producers have announced to cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day.
The voluntary cuts announced by OPEC+ countries will come into effect from May but the markets reacted sharply to the news on Monday.
The west Texas intermediate contract jumped 5.7% to 80 dollars a barrel and Brent jumped 5.67% to 84.4 dollars.The cuts announced by OPEC+ will remain in effect till the end of the year. Earlier, OPEC+ had slashed the oil production by two million barrels per day in October. This is the single biggest oil production cut since then.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.