‘OPEC+ decision to cut oil production favours Russia’; US fumes as oil prices soar

Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 07:16 PM IST

A major oil production cut announcement by OPEC+ countries pushed the global oil prices up by 6% in morning trade. Riyadh along with other major oil producers have announced to cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day. The voluntary cuts announced by OPEC+ countries will come into effect from May but the markets reacted sharply to the news on Monday. The west Texas intermediate contract jumped 5.7% to 80 dollars a barrel and Brent jumped 5.67% to 84.4 dollars.The cuts announced by OPEC+ will remain in effect till the end of the year. Earlier, OPEC+ had slashed the oil production by two million barrels per day in October. This is the single biggest oil production cut since then.