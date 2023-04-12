OPEC+ output cut may push up India’s oil import bills IEA warns

Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 06:42 PM IST

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned of a potential burden on the Indian economy caused by OPEC + reducing output. Fatih Birol, Executive Director of, the International Energy Agency, in response to a question about the potential impact of Saudi Arabia's oil production cut on countries like India, told ANI, that 'India is a country that imports energy and oil. The majority of the oil consumed in India is imported. Such a move could result in an increase in India's oil import bill, posing a burden on the Indian economy and consumers.'