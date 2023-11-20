Open AI Gets Third CEO In Less Than A Week; Emmett Shear Replaces Mira Murati | Mint In Focus

Updated: 20 Nov 2023, 05:51 PM IST

In less than 5 days, Open AI has had 3 CEOs. After... moreIn less than 5 days, Open AI has had 3 CEOs. After the company’s board decided to fire Altman in a shocking move late last week. It hired Mira Murati, but hours after Murati announced her plans to re-hire Altman she was fired too. And after the board's negotiations with Sam Altman to join failed it decided to hire Twitch's co-founder and former CEO Emmett Shear. To find out more about him, watch the full video.