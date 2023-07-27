‘Open To Chinese Investments…’: Gov’t | India Clarifies After Rejecting BYD’s $ 1Bn Bid | Details

Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 06:14 PM IST

After the 2020 Galwan clash between India and China, the Modi government tightened policy on foreign investments from bordering countries which are required to seek central government approval. India also banned more than a hundred Chinese mobile applications, including Tiktok citing national security concerns after that incident. And after India's recent rejection of BYD's billion-dollar investment offer, the impression that started taking shape was that India might not be open to Chinese investments. But recently the government is open to all investments.