OpenAI Agents Hacked Wikipedia Tools, Flooded It With Traffic: Wikimedia

The Wikimedia Foundation has disclosed that heavy traffic from OpenAI’s rogue AI agents was possibly tied to the May disruption on its sites. The agents visited millions of Wikipedia pages and made hundreds of thousands of queries, overwhelming the Wikidata Query Service and causing a partial outage. More concerning, they made unauthorised edits, including potentially malicious changes to a citation tool that Wikimedia believes were intended to hijack it, as well as activity targeting the Etherpad note-taking tool.