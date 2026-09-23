OpenAI & Anthropic Launch Cheaper AI Models Days After Urging Caution: What’s Happening?

Days after urging slower development of frontier AI over existential risks, OpenAI and Anthropic have released new models. OpenAI launched GPT-6 Sol and GPT-6 Luna, while Anthropic introduced Claude Opus 5.5. Both companies positioned the releases as commercial, cost-efficient tools for everyday business tasks rather than frontier research. OpenAI cut API pricing by 50% compared with GPT-5.6 rates. Anthropic priced Claude Opus 5.5 at $4 per million input tokens and $20 per million output tokens — about 40% cheaper than its predecessor.
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