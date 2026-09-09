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OpenAI Claims Their AI Just Solved A 90-Year-Old Math Problem, Sparks Massive Dispute

OpenAI says its internal AI system has produced a proof for the Navier-Stokes existence and smoothness problem, one of the seven Millennium Prize Problems that has remained unsolved for nearly 90 years. Only one of the seven had been solved before this week. The equations, named after Claude-Louis Navier and George Gabriel Stokes, describe how fluids move and underpin weather systems, ocean currents, aircraft design and blood flow. The core question is whether smooth fluid flows can develop singularities — points where velocity becomes infinite in finite time.

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Published9 Sep 2026, 07:36 PM IST
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OpenAI Claims Their AI Just Solved A 90-Year-Old Math Problem
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