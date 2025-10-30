English
Business News/ Videos / OpenAI IPO Soon? Altman’s AI Giant Eyes IPO At $1 Trillion Valuation, Reuters Reports

OpenAI IPO Soon? Altman’s AI Giant Eyes IPO At $1 Trillion Valuation, Reuters Reports

Updated: 30 Oct 2025, 05:38 pm IST Livemint

OpenAI IPO Soon? Altman’s AI Giant Eyes IPO At $1 Trillion Valuation, Reuters Reports OpenAI has started preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) that may value the company at $1 trillion, Reuters reported citing three people aware of the development. At this valuation, OpenAI will enter the market with one of the biggest IPOs of all time.

 
