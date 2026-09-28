OpenAI partners with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to drive India AI Adoption

OpenAI has announced a partnership with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The collaboration was revealed by Tendulkar on social media, where he said he is excited about the partnership and has interesting things coming up. This is more than a standard brand endorsement. OpenAI aims to encourage the adoption of conversational AI across India and showcase its practical use cases. The move comes as ChatGPT’s user base in India has doubled over the past year, driven by writing, communication, education and general search queries.