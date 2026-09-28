#OpenAI Partners With #Cricket Legend #SachinTendulkar To Drive #AI Adoption In #India

OpenAI has announced a partnership with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The collaboration was revealed by Tendulkar on social media, where he said he is excited about the partnership and has interesting things coming up. This is more than a standard brand endorsement. OpenAI aims to encourage the adoption of conversational AI across India and showcase its practical use cases. The move comes as ChatGPT’s user base in India has doubled over the past year, driven by writing, communication, education and general search queries. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d