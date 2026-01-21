Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / OpenAI Releases ChatGPT ‘Age Prediction’ Ahead Of ‘Adult Mode’ Launch | Explained

OpenAI Releases ChatGPT ‘Age Prediction’ Ahead Of ‘Adult Mode’ Launch | Explained

Updated: 21 Jan 2026, 11:27 pm IST Livemint

OpenAI Rolls Out ChatGPT Age Prediction to Block Minors from Adult Mode! AI chatbot now detects under-18 users via behavior/language patterns—no self-disclosure needed. Triggers automatic restrictions on sensitive/mature content ahead of NSFW Adult Mode launch Q1 2026. Flagged users regain access via Persona selfie verification. Amid lawsuits over teen mental health crises & FTC probe, OpenAI boosts safeguards (parental links, blackout schedules, distress alerts). Revenue hits $20B; ads testing in US. Critics: Too little too late?