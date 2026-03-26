OpenAI Shuts Down Sora & Kills ChatGPT Integration Plans | What Happened?

OpenAI Shuts Down Sora App – No ChatGPT Integration, Disney Deal Collapses! In a surprise move, OpenAI has discontinued its standalone Sora AI video generation app, launched for Android and iOS in late 2025. The company is also shutting down Sora’s API access. CEO Sam Altman confirmed there are no plans to integrate the technology into ChatGPT. While the core Sora AI model remains active, the consumer product is effectively dead. This kills the much-hyped text-to-video tool that let users create and edit videos, including the popular “Cameos” feature. The shutdown also ends OpenAI’s landmark December 2025 partnership with Disney, which granted rights to over 200 characters in exchange for a $1 billion investment. No money had changed hands yet. OpenAI offered no official reason for the sudden pullback.