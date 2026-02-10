OpenAI’s First Hardware: AI Earbuds “Dime” Coming 2027! Leaks reveal OpenAI pivoting from ambitious AI phone to sleek, audio-first earbuds—simple, beautiful prototypes by ex-Apple design chief Jony Ive. Hands-free AI access via voice, no screen needed. Announcement possible late 2026, shipments early 2027. Move driven by memory shortages, high costs & supply chain issues—smart strategy to test real-world AI hardware before bigger devices.
