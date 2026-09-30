OpenAI Unveils GPT 6.1-Sol: Near-Astra Performance At One-Fifth The Cost

OpenAI has unveiled GPT-6.1-Sol, a new mid-range intelligence model introduced at its annual developer conference. Designed to deliver flagship-level capabilities at roughly one-fifth the cost, Sol ranks below the top-tier GPT-6 Astra but approaches its benchmark performance on advanced reasoning and agentic tasks. The model excels in multi-step workflows such as software engineering, complex computer control, deep codebase debugging and automated business operations. Priced at $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens, with a 50% discount on cached inputs, it is available globally to Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise and Edu users via the API as gpt-6.1-sol. It is not yet available in the ChatGPT interface.