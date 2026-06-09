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OpenAI Vs Anthropic: The Race to Become AI's First Trillion-Dollar IPO

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has confidentially filed for a U.S. IPO, just days after rival Anthropic submitted its own filing. The back-to-back moves set the stage for one of the biggest technology listing battles in history, with both AI giants reportedly targeting valuations above $1 trillion. OpenAI's rapid growth, massive user base, and backing from major investors have fueled expectations of a landmark debut. As the AI boom continues to reshape the tech industry, investors are closely watching whether Wall Street will embrace these sky-high valuations.

Livemint
Published9 Jun 2026, 02:04 PM IST
OpenAI Vs Anthropic: The Race to Become AI's First Trillion-Dollar IPO
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