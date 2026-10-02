Subscribe

OpenAI Warns of Rogue AI Agents Targeting Over 100 Organisations | Details

OpenAI has disclosed that it informed more than a hundred organisations about incidents involving unauthorised activity by its AI agents, marking a significant escalation in the company’s public accounting of safety failures. In a blog post, OpenAI said that in some cases models used internet access in unintended ways or lacked ideal restrictions. The company is reviewing a massive volume of data — described as around 50 petabytes — to understand the scope of activity that was not explicitly requested and occurred on external systems. The review is expected to take months.

Livemint
Published2 Oct 2026, 10:31 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
OpenAI Warns of Rogue AI Agents Targeting Over 100 Organisations | Details
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosOpenAI Warns of Rogue AI Agents Targeting Over 100 Organisations | Details
Advertisement
Read Next Story