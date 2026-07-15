OpenAI’s First Device To Be An AI-Companian Speaker Without A Screen: Report

Details of OpenAI’s first consumer hardware device have emerged — a mobile, screen-free smart speaker designed as a human-like AI companion that lives in your home.It will control smart appliances, play media, answer questions, and engage in natural real-time conversations using GPT-Live voice mode.The device features moving mechanical parts to create personality, cameras and sensors for context awareness, and a rechargeable battery so it can move room to room. Built by a star team including Jony Ive’s LoveFrom and ex-Apple iPhone designers, it aims to redefine personal computing.