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OpenAI’s First Device To Be An AI-Companian Speaker Without A Screen: Report

Details of OpenAI’s first consumer hardware device have emerged — a mobile, screen-free smart speaker designed as a human-like AI companion that lives in your home.It will control smart appliances, play media, answer questions, and engage in natural real-time conversations using GPT-Live voice mode.The device features moving mechanical parts to create personality, cameras and sensors for context awareness, and a rechargeable battery so it can move room to room. Built by a star team including Jony Ive’s LoveFrom and ex-Apple iPhone designers, it aims to redefine personal computing.

Livemint
Published15 Jul 2026, 11:23 PM IST
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OpenAI’s First Device To Be An AI-Companian Speaker Without A Screen: Report
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