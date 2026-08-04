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Opposition MPs Protest Outside Parliament Over Ram Mandir Donation Row | Watch

Opposition MPs, including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a protest in Parliament over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The demonstration demands accountability in the ongoing controversy. Watch the latest visuals from the Monsoon Session.

Livemint
Published4 Aug 2026, 07:38 PM IST
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Opposition MPs Protest Outside Parliament Over Ram Mandir Donation Row | Watch
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