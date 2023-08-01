Opposition Raises Alarm As Gov't Gets Ready To Table Data Protection Bill | Provisions Explained

Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 03:37 PM IST

India has the world's largest and youngest internet user base, but does not have any formal legislation to protect our data. Will the Personal Data Protection bill see the light and why is the opposition and internet activists unhappy with way the bill is being introduced in the parliament? Does the Government have unrestricted power as far as data privacy is concerned?