Business News/ Videos / Opposition Raises Alarm As Gov't Gets Ready To Table Data Protection Bill | Provisions Explained

Opposition Raises Alarm As Gov't Gets Ready To Table Data Protection Bill | Provisions Explained

Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 05:18 PM IST Livemint

India has the world's largest and youngest internet user base, but does not have any formal legislation to protect our data. Will the Personal Data Protection bill see the light and why is the opposition and internet activists unhappy with way the bill is being introduced in the parliament? Does the Government have unrestricted power as far as data privacy is concerned? Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg

