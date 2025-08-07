Donald Trump's Tariffs have rattled many small and medium export import businesses in India. Everything is uncertain and exporters are halting new orders. In this episode of Say What Abhinav Trivedi, Deputy Editor, Livemint goes to Chandni Chowk and talks to small & medium scale exporters and importers on the business and on ground sentiment. #donaldtrump #trump #tariffs #india #25%tariffs #indian #jewellery #tradewar #trader #modi #narendramodi #garments #textiles #textile #saywhat #abhinavtrivedi #economy #smartphone #sensex #share #sharemarket #stockmarket
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.