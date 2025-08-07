Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 07 2025 15:59:06
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 647.50 -0.85%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 159.70 0.63%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 285.65 0.30%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,390.85 -0.15%
  1. Ntpc share price
  2. 330.00 -0.69%
Business News/ Videos / 'Orders Halted!': ANGRY Traders Reveal Dangerous Impact Of Trump's Tariffs For Indian Trade

'Orders Halted!': ANGRY Traders Reveal Dangerous Impact Of Trump's Tariffs For Indian Trade

Updated: 07 Aug 2025, 10:18 PM IST Abhinav Trivedi

Donald Trump's Tariffs have rattled many small and medium export import businesses in India. Everything is uncertain and exporters are halting new orders. In this episode of Say What Abhinav Trivedi, Deputy Editor, Livemint goes to Chandni Chowk and talks to small & medium scale exporters and importers on the business and on ground sentiment. #donaldtrump #trump #tariffs #india #25%tariffs #indian #jewellery #tradewar #trader #modi #narendramodi #garments #textiles #textile #saywhat #abhinavtrivedi #economy #smartphone #sensex #share #sharemarket #stockmarket

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue