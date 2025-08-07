Hello User
Business News/ Videos / 'Orders Halted!': ANGRY Traders Reveal Dangerous Impact Of Trump's Tariffs For Indian Trade

'Orders Halted!': ANGRY Traders Reveal Dangerous Impact Of Trump's Tariffs For Indian Trade

Updated: 07 Aug 2025, 10:18 PM IST Abhinav Trivedi

Donald Trump's Tariffs have rattled many small and medium export import businesses in India. Everything is uncertain and exporters are halting new orders. In this episode of Say What Abhinav Trivedi, Deputy Editor, Livemint goes to Chandni Chowk and talks to small & medium scale exporters and importers on the business and on ground sentiment. #donaldtrump #trump #tariffs #india #25%tariffs #indian #jewellery #tradewar #trader #modi #narendramodi #garments #textiles #textile #saywhat #abhinavtrivedi #economy #smartphone #sensex #share #sharemarket #stockmarket