Organisation mindset, tech architecture need to change to scale AI | #AllAboutAI

In this episode of Mint All About AI, produced in partnership with @salesforce , leaders from Salesforce, Godrej Capital, Mirai Asset and Niwas Housing Finance talk about how agentic AI is transforming lending, housing finance and investments. From multilingual voice-to-text for informal borrowers to AI as the ’operating system’ of modern finance, the panel moderated by Abhishek Singh, Associate Editor, LiveMint unpacks speed, customer experience, data, trust, and the new security and compliance challenges shaping the future of financial services. -- Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d