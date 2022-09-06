OTT platforms pick up star vehicles for direct release, ‘Cuttputli’ premieres on Hotstar

Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 07:57 PM IST

Video streaming platforms in India that are now preferring to acquire films only post their theatrical release in order to gauge box office, are making exceptions for some star vehicles whose direct-to-digital premiere could grab eyeballs. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment