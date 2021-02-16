OTT services sign up for ‘Tool Kit’, Netflix brings new ‘To All the Boys’ film

Updated: 16 Feb 2021, 08:12 AM IST

Even as the government has made clear it will soon... moreEven as the government has made clear it will soon bring out a regulation code for OTT (over-the-top) platforms, 17 streaming services have come together to announce the adoption of an Implementation Toolkit. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.