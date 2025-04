'Our Reciprocal Tariffs Will Be Zero, Not...', Here's How US Allies Reacted To Trump's Tariffs

Updated: 03 Apr 2025, 12:43 PM IST

'Our Reciprocal Tariffs Will Be Zero, Not...', Here's How US Allies Reacted To Trump's Tariffs World leaders and governments have begun reacting to Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs. Watch how Australia, Canada, Italy and other nations reacted! #donaldtrump #trumptariffs #trumptariffs