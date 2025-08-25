You work hard, save for years. Buy a multi-crore apartment in India’s top cities. But the moment you step out, reality hits! Choked, flooded underpasses, garbage piles. While property prices in cities such as Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Mumbai are skyrocketing, the basic urban infrastructure — roads, drainage, sewage—is worsening by the year. This is not no more just an inconvenience, it’s a betrayal. That’s because 25% plus of what you pay for that ₹2–5-10 crore home goes straight to the state government, in taxes. What do you get in return? Where are all those taxes going? Watch
