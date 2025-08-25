Over 25% of Your Home Price Is Tax & Levies: Where’s All That Money Going? | Let's Get Real

Updated: 25 Aug 2025, 09:26 AM IST

You work hard, save for years. Buy a multi-crore apartment in India’s top cities. But the moment you step out, reality hits! Choked, flooded underpasses, garbage piles. While property prices in cities such as Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Mumbai are skyrocketing, the basic urban infrastructure — roads, drainage, sewage—is worsening by the year. This is not no more just an inconvenience, it’s a betrayal. That’s because 25% plus of what you pay for that ₹2–5-10 crore home goes straight to the state government, in taxes. What do you get in return? Where are all those taxes going? Watch!