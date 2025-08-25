Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Over 25% of Your Home Price Is Tax & Levies: Where’s All That Money Going? | Let's Get Real

Over 25% of Your Home Price Is Tax & Levies: Where’s All That Money Going? | Let's Get Real

Updated: 25 Aug 2025, 09:26 AM IST Livemint

You work hard, save for years. Buy a multi-crore apartment in India’s top cities. But the moment you step out, reality hits! Choked, flooded underpasses, garbage piles. While property prices in cities such as Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Mumbai are skyrocketing, the basic urban infrastructure — roads, drainage, sewage—is worsening by the year. This is not no more just an inconvenience, it’s a betrayal. That’s because 25% plus of what you pay for that 2–5-10 crore home goes straight to the state government, in taxes. What do you get in return? Where are all those taxes going? Watch!