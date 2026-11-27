Over 400,000 Malaysians Barred From Leaving Country Over Unpaid Taxes, Debts and Bankruptcy

More than 404,000 Malaysians have been placed on a travel blacklist since 2024 over unpaid taxes, outstanding government dues, bankruptcy-related restrictions and other legal matters, according to the country’s Immigration Department. The restrictions cover unpaid income tax, customs payments, Employees Provident Fund contributions, student loans and court orders. Malaysia’s Immigration Department has clarified that paying outstanding dues at the airport will not automatically lift a travel ban. Individuals must settle their dues directly with the relevant government agency and ensure it formally notifies immigration to remove the restriction. Until that update is made, they may remain barred from leaving the country.