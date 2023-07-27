‘Over Confidence’, ‘Arithmetic Inevitability…’; PM Faces Backlash Over ‘Modi Ki Guarantee'

Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 06:14 PM IST

The opposition is going hammer & tongs over the PM’s most recent claim about his 3rd term. Recently, Prime Minister Modi was speaking during the inauguration event of the International Convention Centre-Bharat Mandapam. During his speech the PM said, that India will be among the top 3 economies in the world in NDA’s 3rd term. He said it is his 'Modi ki Gaurantee'. And this remark did not go down well with the opposition. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that India becoming the 3rd largest economy is an arithmetic inevitability. Watch.