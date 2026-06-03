OYO Gets SEBI Nod for ₹6,650 Crore IPO; Targets $8 Billion Valuation in Mega Listing Push

OYO’s long-awaited IPO journey has taken a major step forward! SEBI has approved the proposed ₹6,650 crore initial public offering of PRISM, the hospitality technology company that operates OYO. Led by founder Ritesh Agarwal, the company is reportedly targeting a valuation of $7–8 billion as it prepares for one of India’s biggest new-age tech listings. With a stronger focus on profitability, premium hotels, vacation rentals, and international expansion, OYO is aiming to make a strong debut in the public markets. Will this become one of the biggest IPO stories of the year? Watch the full video for all the details.