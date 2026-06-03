Subscribe

OYO Gets SEBI Nod for ₹6,650 Crore IPO; Targets $8 Billion Valuation in Mega Listing Push

OYO’s long-awaited IPO journey has taken a major step forward! SEBI has approved the proposed 6,650 crore initial public offering of PRISM, the hospitality technology company that operates OYO. Led by founder Ritesh Agarwal, the company is reportedly targeting a valuation of $7–8 billion as it prepares for one of India’s biggest new-age tech listings. With a stronger focus on profitability, premium hotels, vacation rentals, and international expansion, OYO is aiming to make a strong debut in the public markets. Will this become one of the biggest IPO stories of the year? Watch the full video for all the details.

Livemint
Published3 Jun 2026, 01:44 PM IST
OYO Gets SEBI Nod for ₹6,650 Crore IPO; Targets $8 Billion Valuation
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosOYO Gets SEBI Nod for ₹6,650 Crore IPO; Targets $8 Billion Valuation in Mega Listing Push
Advertisement
Read Next Story