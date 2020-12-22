Paid OTT users grow by 60%, Netflix brings ‘Paava Kadhaigal’

Updated: 22 Dec 2020, 11:37 AM IST

Indians are fast learning to pay for the content t... moreIndians are fast learning to pay for the content they consume as they turned to media and entertainment offerings to keep themselves engaged during the pandemic-induced lockdowns earlier this year. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.