English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 09 2026 15:50:05
  1. ITC share price
  2. 337.10 -1.11%
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 284.40 0.32%
  1. Bharat Electronics share price
  2. 418.85 0.77%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 178.30 -1.05%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 939.25 -0.78%
Business News/ Videos / Pak FM Thinks They Won’t Need IMF In 6 Months But Their Debts Tell A Different Story, Here’s Why

Pak FM Thinks They Won’t Need IMF In 6 Months But Their Debts Tell A Different Story, Here’s Why

Updated: 09 Jan 2026, 07:15 pm IST Livemint

Pak FM Thinks They Won’t Need IMF In 6 Months But Their Debts Tell A Different Story, Here’s Why Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday expressed confidence that it may no longer need financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund within six months, as the country had seen a surge in aircraft orders. Watch to know how this claim may just be far from reality!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue