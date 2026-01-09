Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Pak FM Thinks They Won’t Need IMF In 6 Months But Their Debts Tell A Different Story, Here’s Why

Pak FM Thinks They Won’t Need IMF In 6 Months But Their Debts Tell A Different Story, Here’s Why

Updated: 09 Jan 2026, 07:15 pm IST Livemint

Pak FM Thinks They Won’t Need IMF In 6 Months But Their Debts Tell A Different Story, Here’s Why Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday expressed confidence that it may no longer need financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund within six months, as the country had seen a surge in aircraft orders. Watch to know how this claim may just be far from reality!