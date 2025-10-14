English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 14 2025 12:54:41
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 408.10 2.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 287.00 0.21%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 169.85 -1.79%
  1. Hcl Technologies share price
  2. 1,503.75 0.61%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,373.40 -0.12%
Business News/ Videos / Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Sycophancy In Full Display For 3 Mins | Again Nominates Trump For Nobel

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Sycophancy In Full Display For 3 Mins | Again Nominates Trump For Nobel

Updated: 14 Oct 2025, 12:56 pm IST Livemint

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Sycophancy In Full Display For 3 Mins | Again Nominates Trump For Nobel Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday lauded US President Donald Trump as a man of peace and a leader the world needed the most at this point, even as he backed the US President for the Nobel Peace Prize. Watch for more!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue