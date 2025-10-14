Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Sycophancy In Full Display For 3 Mins | Again Nominates Trump For Nobel Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday lauded US President Donald Trump as a man of peace and a leader the world needed the most at this point, even as he backed the US President for the Nobel Peace Prize. Watch for more!
