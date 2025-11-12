A blast outside a district court in Islamabad has left multiple casualties, with police confirming several deaths and injuries as emergency teams rushed to the site. The explosion occurred near the court entrance, damaging vehicles and triggering panic among lawyers and visitors gathered for hearings. Officials have yet to determine the cause of the incident, while eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as flames engulfed cars following the blast. Watch.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.