English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Tue Nov 11 2025 15:49:31
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 305.75 1.44%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 326.75 0.31%
  1. State Bank of India share price
  2. 953.30 0.15%
  1. Bajaj Finance share price
  2. 1,005.35 -7.38%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 2,042.55 1.06%
Business News/ Videos / Pakistan Blast: Car Explodes Outside Islamabad District Court, At least 12 Killed | Watch

Pakistan Blast: Car Explodes Outside Islamabad District Court, At least 12 Killed | Watch

Updated: 12 Nov 2025, 01:28 am IST Livemint

A blast outside a district court in Islamabad has left multiple casualties, with police confirming several deaths and injuries as emergency teams rushed to the site. The explosion occurred near the court entrance, damaging vehicles and triggering panic among lawyers and visitors gathered for hearings. Officials have yet to determine the cause of the incident, while eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as flames engulfed cars following the blast. Watch.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue