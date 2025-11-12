Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Pakistan Blast: Car Explodes Outside Islamabad District Court, At least 12 Killed | Watch

Pakistan Blast: Car Explodes Outside Islamabad District Court, At least 12 Killed | Watch

Updated: 12 Nov 2025, 01:28 am IST Livemint

A blast outside a district court in Islamabad has left multiple casualties, with police confirming several deaths and injuries as emergency teams rushed to the site. The explosion occurred near the court entrance, damaging vehicles and triggering panic among lawyers and visitors gathered for hearings. Officials have yet to determine the cause of the incident, while eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as flames engulfed cars following the blast. Watch.