Pakistan Navy Ship Collides With Indian Warship At Sea, India Summons Islamabad's Top Envoy

India on Wednesday summoned the charge d’affaires of the Pakistan High Commission, Saad Warraich, to lodge a strong protest after a Pakistani warship collided with an Indian Navy frontline vessel in the north Arabian Sea. According to Indian officials, on the evening of September 15 a Pakistan Navy ship approached an Indian warship on routine surveillance at high speed and manoeuvred in an unprofessional and unsafe manner, leading to the collision. The incident occurred in international waters and caused no major damage.