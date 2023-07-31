Pakistan outsources Islamabad Airport to boost forex reserves | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 06:21 PM IST

Pakistan's move to outsource the operations of maj... morePakistan's move to outsource the operations of major airports, including Islamabad International Airport (IIA), comes as a strategic response to the continuous depletion of forex reserves. The decision, aimed at generating foreign exchange through public-private partnerships, seeks to improve service delivery and align with international industry practices. By fast-tracking the outsourcing process, the government aims to uplift the aviation sector and revitalize international flight operations. However, the full impact of this significant policy shift on Pakistan's economic health and aviation industry remains to be seen. Stay tuned for further developments in this transformative move.