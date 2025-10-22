English
Business News/ Videos / Pakistan-Afghanistan Clash: How The Durand Line Became Pakistan’s Most Dangerous Frontier

Pakistan-Afghanistan Clash: How The Durand Line Became Pakistan’s Most Dangerous Frontier

Updated: 22 Oct 2025, 05:37 pm IST Livemint

Afghanistan-Pakistan clash over Durand Line erupts again in October 2025! Taliban Defence Minister Mohammad Yaqoob calls it imaginary, forcing Qatar to scrub 'border' from peace talks. 2,600 km fence vs. Kabul’s claim on Pashtun lands fuels tension. TTP accusations escalate geopolitics. Watch the border battle!

 
