Afghanistan-Pakistan clash over Durand Line erupts again in October 2025! Taliban Defence Minister Mohammad Yaqoob calls it imaginary, forcing Qatar to scrub 'border' from peace talks. 2,600 km fence vs. Kabul’s claim on Pashtun lands fuels tension. TTP accusations escalate geopolitics. Watch the border battle!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.