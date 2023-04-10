Pakistani graduates face higher unemployment compared to others | Report

Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 07:23 PM IST

Common Pakistanis are the worst hit by the worsening economic condition of the Pakistani economy. Teetering on the edge of bankruptcy, the situation In Pakistan is so bad that other than basic blue collared jobs there’s nothing left for the country’s educated youth. According to a recent report, the unemployment rate in Pakistan grows in proportion to the level of education.In other words, the more educated a Pakistani is, the greater the likelihood of him remaining unemployed.