Pakistan's 1.1 Trillion PKR Tax Squeeze On Citizens: Provinces Pushed To Raise Revenues For IMF

Pakistan’s widening fiscal pressure is now pushing authorities toward one of the biggest tax mobilisation drives in recent years, with provinces being asked to sharply raise revenues under IMF-linked reform targets. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s reported discussions with provincial governments have intensified focus on fresh taxation, petroleum levies, and enforcement measures as Islamabad works to stabilise its fragile economy. Watch.