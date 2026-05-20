Subscribe

Pakistan's 1.1 Trillion PKR Tax Squeeze On Citizens: Provinces Pushed To Raise Revenues For IMF

Pakistan’s widening fiscal pressure is now pushing authorities toward one of the biggest tax mobilisation drives in recent years, with provinces being asked to sharply raise revenues under IMF-linked reform targets. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s reported discussions with provincial governments have intensified focus on fresh taxation, petroleum levies, and enforcement measures as Islamabad works to stabilise its fragile economy. Watch.

Livemint
Published20 May 2026, 01:27 AM IST
Pak's 1.1Tn PKR Tax Hike On Citizens: Provinces Pushed To Raise Revenues For IMF
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosPakistan's 1.1 Trillion PKR Tax Squeeze On Citizens: Provinces Pushed To Raise Revenues For IMF
Advertisement
Read Next Story