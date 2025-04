Pamban Bridge Tamil Nadu: India's Stunning First Vertical-Lift Sea Bridge, PM Inaugurates

Updated: 07 Apr 2025, 08:16 PM IST

Pamban Bridge Tamil Nadu: India's Stunning First Vertical-Lift Sea Bridge, PM Inaugurates Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, marking the opening of India’s first vertical lift railway sea bridge. Spanning the Palk Strait, the 2.07 kilometre bridge will facilitate smoother connectivity Here's all you need to know about the bridge!