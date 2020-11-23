Pandemic will prove to be the tipping point for gaming industry

Updated: 23 Nov 2020, 09:07 PM IST

The COVID-19 pandemic has utterly decimated a number of industries over the past several months, but the gaming industry continues to benefit as people continue to be stuck at home. The pandemic is contributing to the normalisation and adoption of e-gaming nd gaming companes are inceasingly seeing a surge in their user base. There are various favourable macro factors at play too : young tech-savvy population (with 75% aged under 45), increased internet penetration, improved affordability of high-spec smartphones, and rising disposable income. According to experts, the digital gaming business model has also transitioned from a model dependent on download volumes and advertisements to something with diversified revenue streams built on consumer engagement and elevated experience levels. In the latest dispatch of startup diaries, we get to know how the pandemic is turnocharging the future of gaming in India.